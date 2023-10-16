Tim Cone says 'good guy' Freddie Abuda will be missed at Ginebra

THE composition of the Barangay Ginebra coaching staff will remain in a status quo even after the departure of former deputy Freddie Abuda.

Head coach Tim Cone said the Kings didn’t find the need to recruit from outside the organization for a replacement for Abuda, and instead, decided to promote personnel from within the Barangay Ginebra staff.

Abuda has migrated to the US at the end of Season 47 after spending 12 years as part of Ginebra’s coaching circle, winning seven championships from 2016 to 2023.

“We’re not looking for replacement for him (Abuda) at this point,” said Cone. “In the meantime, we elevated Patrick (Partosa) to the position and Jamil (Lipae). Those guys had been elevated. We’ll do with that right now.”

Of course, Abuda will be solely missed by the team, according to Cone.

“He’s such a good guy. Freddie meant so much to us, not just in what he did, but in the person that he was,” said Cone of the 54-year-old former PBA player, who rose to prominence as an effective role player known for his scrappy defense.

“He’s going to live in the States for a while with his family, so we wished him the best.”

At the same time, Cone said point guard LA Tenorio could also be considered to become part of the coaching staff depending on whether he returns to playing or not after being declared cancer free last month.

The 39-year-old Tenorio served as one of the Gilas Pilipinas' deputies during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China where the national team won the men’s basketball gold for the first time after 61 years.

Likewise, the veteran playmaker was part of the Letran coaching staff under former mentor Bonnie Tan that won three straight NCAA men’s basketball titles from 2019 to 2022.

“We’ll see where LA goes at this point, too,” added Cone.

