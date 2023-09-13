Freddie Abuda retires after 12 years as Ginebra deputy to do this

FREDDIE Abuda has always been a low profile kind of guy- both as a player, and now as a coach.

So very few people knew that the former San Miguel defensive lynchpin and longtime Barangay Ginebra deputy coach and his family had migrated to the U.S. and formally retired from the PBA.

The 53-year-old Abuda served as Ginebra assistant coach for 12 years and won a total of nine championships with the franchise, including the last seven under current mentor Tim Cone.

His retirement left Cone with only Richard Del Rosario, Olsen Racela, Kirk Collier, and Patrick Partosa as part of his coaching staff.

By next week though, Cone and Del Rosario will also leave for Hangzhou, China for the 19th Asian Games.

“Kami maiiwan nila coach Kirk para magpa-ensayo sa Ginebra,” said Racela, adding the Kings will start training camp for the new season on Sept. 20.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Racela said Abuda, a former teammatem at San Miguel, will join his wife in the US, although his son, former San Beda cager Franz Abuda is staying in the country after entering the coming PBA Draft.

“May basketball career pa siya kasi dito. So titingnan muna where it will go before deciding kung he will also go to the US for good or not,” Racela added.

The 6-foot-3 Abuda, a product of University of Cebu, is a shy, soft-spoken person who managed to stay out of the public eye during his playing days and later, as deputy coach for the Kings and San Miguel Beermen as well as with San Beda Red Lions in the NCAA.

But don’t’ be deceived by his silent demeanor as Abuda is ferociousness personified inside the playing court, where he carved a reputation as a solid defender and a major role player who’s willing to do the dirty job.

From being coached by the late great Ron Jacobs and Jong Uichico at San Miguel, and later with Chot Reyes at Coca-Cola (and earlier with the Purefoods franchise), Abuda won a total of eight championships before he turned into coaching.

The native of Lawaan, Eastern Samar was also a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, a four-time member of the All-Defensive Team, and a three-time winner of the Samboy Lim Sportsmanship Award.

