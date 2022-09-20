Cone believes 'expensive deal' to get Jamie Malonzo worth it

BARANGAY Ginebra doesn’t mind sacrificing some of its present so it can prepare for the future.

That’s the mindset Gin Kings coach Tim Cone had in executing the trades that got them Jamie Malonzo and Von Pessumal from NorthPort and San Miguel, respectively.

Of the two trades, the deal for Malonzo left the Gin Kings without mores pieces in Arvin Tolentino, Prince Caperal, and Ginebra’s 2022 first-round pick.

Cone on getting Jamie Malonzo

“We gave up a lot for Jamie, because we have a lot of belief,” Cone said of Malonzo, who just turned 26 last July 31. “He’s still very young.”

“In many ways, he still plays a young game. You can see he doesn’t have the veteran savvy yet. But he’s terrifically skilled,” the Ginebra coach added. “He can jump out of the gym obviously. He’s a guy that we can build our team around for the next several years. We really feel that.”

The 6-foot-7 Malonzo wasted no time in showing his potential since NorthPort took him with the second overall pick in the 2020 PBA Draft. He has displayed his athleticism and versatility to play both forward spots as well as the center position in small lineups.

In the last Philippine Cup, the La Salle product made it to the Top 10 in five categories, seventh in points (17.2), second in rebounds (10.3), third in steals (1.9), fourth in blocks (1.4), and third in minutes (37) in 10 games.

To get the Gilas Pilipinas forward, Ginebra had to give up two rotation players as well as a first-round rookie selection, Cone said.

“It took a young, marquee player like Arvin Tolentino and a big man shooter like Prince Caperal, and even our first-round pick next year, so it was an expensive deal for us. But we just have a real good feel for him in our future,” Cone said.

Ginebra also used NorthPort as conduit to get Pessumal, giving up Jeff Chan and Kent Salado to the Batang Pier, who got Pessumal from San Miguel for their 2024 and 2025 second-round picks.

