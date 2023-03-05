Aldin Ayo vows 'changes' after Converge, Franklin flop vs Ginebra

ALDIN Ayo categorically declared changes are forthcoming after Converge lost a third straight game in the PBA Governors' Cup and blew a chance at a place in the Top 4 heading to the playoffs.

As to whether the changes involve import Jamaal Franklin, the Converge coach wouldn’t say.

“For sure there will be changes, but hindi ko pa masasabi ano 'yun, kung ano yung definite na decision. But for sure there will definitely be changes,” he said just moments after the FiberXers absorbed a 120-101 blowout loss to defending champion Barangay Ginebra.

The modest crowd at the Philsports Arena were caught surprised with the way Franklin conducted himself during the game that saw him take just five shots in 35 minutes of play to finish with four points.

The performance obviously was a far cry from the 57-point explosion he did on 12-of-36 shooting in the FiberXers’ 132-129 overtime loss to the Meralco Bolts.

But whatever adjustment the team has to make will have the blessing of management.

“It’s not my decision. It’s the decision of management,” said Ayo.

Like everybody else, Ayo was surprised with the way the 31-year-old Franklin played, though he said there were patterns in the past which points out to the import capable of doing ridiculous things.

“Medyo na surprise ako, pero may mga precedence na,” said the Converge coach, citing past games against Blackwater, among others.

“May body language doon, and there were games also na ganun. So at the back of my mind, parang andun lang yun, baka gawin niya ulit,” he said.

“Pero the instruction was really maglaro lang sa sistema, ganun lang din naman. Pero I don’t know, I don’t know what happened.”

The FiberXers just wrapped up their elimination round campaign with a 6-5 record and have now two weeks to prepare for the playoffs.

Perhaps, a good enough stretch to take and break in a new import.