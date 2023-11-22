LOOK: Thomas Robinson gets into shouting match with Pido Jarencio

A SHOUTING match involving import Thomas Robinson and Pido Jarencio marred the endgame of the highly-emotional PBA Commissioner's Cup game between Northport and NLEX on Wednesday night

The two confronted each other at the sidelines following the Road Warriors' 112-104 win and the spat eventually escalated into a shouting match in the hallway leading to the locker rooms of the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Jarencio, team manager of the Batang Pier, can be heard hurling invectives at the former NBA player before cooler heads tried to separate the two, including commissioner Willie Marcial.

Apparently, Jarencio stepped in after Robinson exchanged words with longtime Northport governor Eric Arejola.

"Inaano niya yung boss ko, e," Jarencio was overheard as saying as he entered the Northport dugout.

