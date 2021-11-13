How Gray, Vosotros already have chemistry even before PBA 3x3

TNT Tropang Giga hopes to have Fil-Am Jeremiah Gray on board before the PBA 3x3 tournament kicks off its inaugural staging next week.

The 23-year-old wingman just returned to the country and is currently completing his mandatory quarantine protocols, forcing him to skip the scheduled Media Day event for the launching of the three-a-side meet on Saturday.

“Hopefully next week makapag-practice na siya para magka-basahan kami ng game,” said guard Almond Vosotros during the proceedings at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

“Alam naman natin na si Jeremiah sobrang athletic niya, so I think makakatulong siya sa team namin.”

Vosotros and Gray, among the Fil-foreign players declared ineligible for the draft last year due to incomplete papers, will be joined in the Tropang Giga’s campaign by Samboy de Leon and Lervin Flores, with lady coach Mau Belen calling the shots from the sidelines.

Unlike De Leon and Flores, Vosotros is quite familiar with the way Gray plays, having been teammates previously in the Thailand Basketball League (TBL).

“Parehas kaming Asian import doon. So almost two months kaming nagsama,” said the playmaker out of De La Salle. “Kaya medyo pamilyar sa akin si Jeremiah.”

While the partnership was still in 2018, Vosotros still thinks that remains beneficial as far as the Tropang Giga’s chemistry is concerned.

“At least meron akong idea paano siya maglaro,” added Vosotros.

