Brickman, two others face eligibility issues ahead of PBA Draft

UNLESS the PBA makes a drastic, last-minute change to relax its ruling, three potential first round picks are not likely eligible to join the 2021 Rookie Draft.

Lacking pertinent papers required by the league for Fil-foreign players, Jason Brickman, Brandon Ganuelas Rosser, and Jeremiah Gray are in danger of being stricken out of the list of eligible draft applicants for the March 14 proceedings.

Sports agent Charlie Dy, who represents the three players, disclosed the PBA already told him about the situation of the rookie hopefuls, who have yet to secure a Department of Justice (DoJ) affirmation and Bureau of Immigration (BI) certification with less than three weeks left before the January 27 deadline for submission of application and requirements.

All three have submitted their applications to the PBA.

“I got a message the other day saying that they’re not eligible until they submit those requirements,” said Dy during the Saturday sports program Power& Play hosted by former PBA commissioner Noli Eala.

With the cases of COVID-19 still on the rise in the US, Dy said Brickman and Co. are having a hard time securing flights to the country to personally handle the paperwork they needed from both the BI and DoJ.

“Actually hindi na siya aabot (deadline) kasi with the pandemic they can’t even fly in,” added Dy, who was joined in the show by fellow players’ agent Marvin Espiritu.

“Hindi puwede (to follow yung papers) so they have to wait for next year.”