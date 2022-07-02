Abueva keeps quiet in return from suspension: 'Pahinga muna tayo'

MAGNOLIA welcomed Calvin Abueva back in its active roster Saturday after serving a one-game suspension in the Hotshots’ previous game in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Calvin Abueva moves on

The 33-year-old forward had a quiet eight points, five rebounds, and two assists in the Hotshots’ 87-73 victory over the NLEX Road Warriors at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Abueva came off the bench and played for 27 minutes, but shot 3-of-11 from the floor.

It was his first game back after sitting out the Hotshots’ 95-77 win over Phoenix last week to serve the one game suspension meted on him for unsportsmanlike conduct he committed - on and off the court - during their match against Barangay Ginebra.

On top of the suspension was a P10,000 fine also slapped on ‘The Beast.’

Abueva politely refused to grant a post-game interview though, and chose to keep his thoughts to himself.

“Moving forward na,” he said. “Pahinga muna tayo.”

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero admitted having Abueva back gave him an even deeper rotation especially entering the final half of the team’s campaign in the eliminations.

“Nakabalik na siya. Right now maganda kasi yung energy na naibibigay niya sa amin. Actually wala sa stats yan e, yung hustle, hustle points. Plus the fact na lumalim yung rotation, ko we can play multipile positions kasi si Calvin,” he said.

“Malaking tulong (siya). Kung napansin nyo naman naka-focus si Calvin sa game ngayon. And good thing nakabalik siya dahil malaking factor yun sa amin.”

The Hotshots are currently on a three-game winning run for a 4-3 (win-loss) record and tied for fifth to sixth place with NLEX.

