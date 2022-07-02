Trademark Magnolia defense comes alive in second half to stun NLEX

MARK Barroca and Jio Jalalon headed Magnolia Chicken Timplados to a turnaround from 15 points down to beat NLEX, 87-73, on Saturday in the PBA 47th Season Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Barroca and Jalalon scored 10 points each for Magnolia in the third period where they outscored the Road Warriors, 33-12, to lift the Hotshots to their third straight victory.

Magnolia rose to 4-3 win-loss after trailing, 43-28, late in the second period, with NLEX’s two-game winning streak snapped to fall down to a tie for fifth place in the team standings with the Hotshots.

Barroca, on the day he played his 500th straight game in the PBA, had 18 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals, while Jalalon added 16 points, six rebounds, nine assists, and three steals for Magnolia.

The Hotshots were coming off an eight-day break, but their identity of a defensive team showed in the second half.

“’Yung timing and rhythm namin in the first half, wala eh. Ang hirap naming kumuha ng rhythm,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero. “Ang pinag-usapan namin nung third, kailangang attack mode kami, magsimula kami sa depensa. That’s why we played small in the third para makakuha kami ng momentum.”

Jalalon drained six straight baskets before draining back-to-back field goals to give Magnolia a 51-48 lead. Barroca then took over and had 10 straight in a 12-0 run that enabled the Hotshots to grab a 63-53 lead.

“Naging maganda ‘yung adjustment. Nagsimula kami sa depensa para makuha namin ‘yung pace ng game namin,” said Victolero.

Aris Dionisio added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Ian Sangalang had 12 points and nine rebounds on a night where Calvin Abueva returned to Magnolia after being suspended for one game due to an unsportsmanlike conduct against Barangay Ginebra two weeks ago.

Abueva finished with eight points and three rebounds in the game.

JR Quinahan had 17 points, and Calvin Oftana and Don Trollano had 14 points but NLEX couldn’t finish off Magnolia. The Road Warriors were also coming off a game where they nearly squandered a big lead before winning against Phoenix in overtime.

The scores:

Magnolia 87 – Barroca 18, Jalalon 16, Dionisio 14, Sangalang 12, Wong 8, Abueva 8, Dela Rosa 6, Corpuz 5, Ahanmisi 0, Reavis 0, Escoto 0.

NLEX 73 – Quinahan 17, Trollano 14, Oftana 14, Chua 9, Alas 9, Rosales 7, Semerad 2, Ighalo 1, Miranda 0, Paniamogan 0, Magat 0.

Quarters: 20-24; 32-46; 65-58; 87-73.

