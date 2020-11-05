Jackson Corpuz gives pal CJ Perez advice amid Terrafirma struggles

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Jackson Corpuz lost no time seeking CJ Perez shortly after Magnolia trampled Terrafirma in the PBA Philippine Cup Thursday.

That’s how he treats a close friend and former teammate.

“Si CJ agad ang nilapitan ko kanina kasi para na siyang kapatid ko tsaka kaibigan ko,” he said on the way the tunnel leading to the Hotshots’ dugout at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

“Para talaga kaming magkapatid niyan.”

Other than that small emotional moment, it was all business for Corpuz, who played against his former team for the first time since being traded to the Hotshots at the tail-end of last season.

And the Dyip obviously felt what they missed most from the energetic wingman, who finished with 10 points and six rebounds as Magnolia claimed a 103-89 win to keep its quarterfinals hopes burning in the season’s lone conference.

Corpuz was dealt by the Dyip to the Hotshots in exchange for big man Aldrech Ramos.

PHOTO: PBA Images

The 31-year-old Corpuz has nothing but good words for the Terrafirma franchise, which actually gambled on him four years ago as a rookie free agent after being left undrafted in 2014.

And in his three-year stay with the Dyip, the native of Ilagan, Isabela had memorable experiences being with the team, both the good and the bad ones.

But Corpuz is not one who delves in the past.

“Wala naman kasi Magnolia na ako, so hindi ko na iniisip (yung nakaraan),” he said. “Pag gising ko lang kanina, focus lang ako, yung mindset ko nasa game lang.

“Mabuti naman kahit papaano, medyo maganda ang nilaro ko.”

But upon arriving in the gym he did exchange friendly banters with his former teammates.

“Pagdating ko dito, nakita ko sila. Binati ko naman lahat. OK naman kami,” he said.

He definitely didn’t miss out on Perez, to whom he gave a little piece of advice shortly after the game.

“Sabi ko lang, huwag siyang sumuko. Tuloy niya lang yung ginagawa niya,” said Corpuz to last season’s Rookie of the Year.

“Makukuha din nila yung panalo.”

