Magnolia shrugs off fatigue in rout of Terrafirma for third win in a row

MAGNOLIA thwarted fatigue on its way to its third straight win after defeating Terrafirma, 103-89, on Thursday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

Less than 24 hours after their impressive win over league-leader TNT in the third game of Wednesday’s quadruple header, the Hotshots got back in business and picked up where they left off, outclassing the Dyip in the early afternoon contest at the Smart Giga Clark City bubble.

With Paul Lee, Rome Dela Rosa, and Ian Sangalang delivering on offense, Magnolia has now evened its record to 4-4 following victories on back-to-back days to close in on a quarterfinal berth.

Terrafirma stayed winless in seven matches and are now on the brink of missing the quarterfinals inside the bubble.

The Hotshots went on an 11-0 run entering the third thanks to the baskets of Lee, Dela Rosa, and Sangalang. They grabbed a 60-48 lead, and closed the quarter with 11 straight points for a 76-60 advantage.

Chris Banchero made a lay-up to start the fourth, 78-60, for the biggest lead of the ballgame.

Magnolia actually came out flat in the match as it trailed, 38-28, in the second quarter before keeping the game close and taking a 48-46 halftime lead.

Lee finished with 29 points on 5-of-8 shooting from threes. He had 15 points in the second period to make up for the Hotshots’ slow start to the match.

Dela Rosa picked up the pace in the third, scoring nine of his 17 points in that period, before Sangalang closed the game in the fourth. The Magnolia big man had a double-double, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

“Actually, hirap kami nung first half,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero. “It’s a very hard game last night and ‘yun ang worry namin, how to recover ‘yung legs. Sabi ko sa mga players, we will try to rest tonight (Wednesday), ang importante lang makuha namin ‘yung very important game na ‘to.”

“Again, it’s all about our defense. Our defense saved us. If we lower than score, at least less than 90, we have a chance of winning the game.”

Jackson Corpuz had 10 points and six rebounds in his first game against his former team. Corpuz was traded to Magnolia during the offseason in exchange for Aldrech Ramos.

CJ Perez had 19 points, but his efforts once again led to a Dyip defeat. Reden Celda fired 16 points and grabbed nine boards.

The scores:

Magnolia 103 – Lee 29, Dela Rosa 17, Sangalang 16, Corpuz 10, Dionisio 9, Banchero 8, Jalalon 7, Melton 3, Reavis 2, Barroca 2, Calisaan 0, Abundo 0.

Terrafirma 89 – Perez 19, Celda 16, Camson 14, Khobuntin 10, Tiongson 9, Calvo 6, Ramos 6, Adams 5, Gabayni 2, Cahilig 1, Batiller 1, Balagasay 0.

Quarters: 17-18; 48-46; 76-60; 103-89.

