Phoenix holds off San Miguel to spoil Romeo show in return

TYLER Tio drained a key three as Phoenix Super LPG overcame a spirited comeback by San Miguel, 106-101, on Wednesday in the PBA on Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Phoenix vs San Miguel PBA On Tour recap

Tio connected on the three with 47.9 seconds left to give the Fuel Masters a 102-101 lead after momentarily losing the advantage late in the fourth.

Phoenix won after taking a 26-point second quarter lead and amidst the 27-point effort of Terrence Romeo, in his first public game after seeing action for only one game last March in the recent PBA Governors’ Cup.

Phoenix played without Jason Perkins and Javee Mocon, while June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross, Simon Enciso, and Vic Manuel were not in uniform for San Miguel.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“This San Miguel is well-coached. Even if you lead by a big margin, you know they are going to come back,” said Phoenix coach Jamike Jarin.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Even though most of their players are not here, it’s still a San Miguel team. It’s a winning culture and you know they will come back. Good thing for us, we were able to hold on,” said Jarin.

Simon Camacho led Phoenix in scoring with 15 points, followed by Tio with 14 including four threes. Larry Muyang and RR Garcia had 11 points apiece, while Jjay Alejandro had a near double-double and had 10 points and nine assists.

The scores:

Phoenix Super LPG 106 – Camacho 15, Tio 14, Muyang 11, Garcia 11, Alejandro 10, Manganti 10, Soyud 10, Lojera 10, Lalata 7, Jazul 6, Atienza 2.

San Miguel 101 – Romeo 27, Herndon 21, Tautuaa 16, Cruz 12, Brondial 12, Baclao 6, Bulanadi 4, Lee 3, Saldua 0, Faundo 0.

Quarters: 37-17; 61-44; 89-78; 106-101.