Terrence Romeo continues resurgence as SMB ruins Ginebra debut

ANTIPOLO – San Miguel routed depleted Barangay Ginebra, 90-78, on Sunday in the PBA on Tour at the Ynares Center.

Terrence Romeo scored 21 points while Jericho Cruz had 18 points for San Miguel, which also got 15 points from CJ Perez in his first game in the PBA preseason series.

Ginebra played without Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, Jamie Malonzo, Christian Standhardinger, and Stanley Pringle in their first PBA on Tour game.

PHOTO: patrick romero

Kim Aurin, Ginebra’s 3x3 player, led the Gin Kings with 18 points while Aljon Mariano added 17 points.

San Miguel improved to 2-1 in the team standings after leading by as many as 24 points.

“We are just here to improve, learn, and win,” said SMB head coach Jorge Gallent. “We learn from our mistakes, we improve from our mistakes, and that’s what we are going to do in the PBA on Tour.”

Ginebra coach Tim Cone was present in the match but was seated at the end of the bench with assistant coach Richard Del Rosario calling the shots for the team.

The Beermen pulled away after conceding the first four points of the contest, taking a 45-27 halftime lead before grabbing a commanding 79-55 lead early in the fourth.

Rodney Brondial had another double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds for San Miguel, which remained without June Mar Fajardo, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross, and Vic Manuel.

Robbie Herndon also missed the game, leaving San Miguel with 11 players.

The scores:

San Miguel 90 – Romeo 21, Cruz 18, Perez 15, Brondial 12, Bulanadi 10, Lee 8, Faundo 3, Baclao 2, Tautuaa 1, Apacible 0, De Vera 0.

Barangay Ginebra 78 – Aurin 18, Mariano 17, R. Aguilar 14, Gray 9, Pessumal 6, Salcedo 4, Espanola 3, Pinto 3, Dillinger 2, David 2, Gumaru 0.

Quarters: 23-13; 45-27; 71-52; 90-78.