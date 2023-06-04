Fajardo up for evaluation as Gilas buildup for World Cup approaches

ANTIPOLO CITY – Six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo’s fitness will be up for evaluation next week to see whether he’s finally good to go for San Miguel Beer in the PBA On Tour and the Philippine men’s basketball team in the buildup for the Fiba World Cup.

Coach Jorge Gallent said the 6-foot-11 center is up for another round of check-up on the MCL injury he suffered during the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week that has kept him out of action for more than two months now.

“June Mar will get assessed on the 15th (June) to find out about his injury. But definitely, he’s improving,” said the San Miguel mentor following the Beermen’s 90-78 win over Barangay Ginebra on Sunday.

“He’s looking good.”

Fajardo, 33, continues to undergo rehab on his injury though he’s already practiced with the team twice.

“Half-court lang. Pero when it comes to full court, rest na siya,” said Gallent. “But he goes to practice and he shoots around, which is good.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gallent however, isn’t saying when the Cebuano cager would be ready to play for San Miguel in the PBA pre-season games.

But he hopes Fajardo will be given the go signal to play as soon as possible since an even greater call awaits the University of Cebu alum with Gilas Pilipinas.

“We’ll find out if ilang weeks, another two weeks, another three (weeks). But I hope another two weeks so that he can also help the Gilas team,” said Gallent.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Gilas Pilipinas is now in the process of preparing for its training camp in time for the World Cup set from late August to early September to be co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.