Rematch mismatch as streaking San Miguel eliminates shorthanded TNT

SAN Miguel ousted TNT from quarterfinal contention with a 119-99 win on Saturday in the PBA Season 47 Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

San Miguel vs TNT recap

The Beermen won their third straight contest to continue to move up in the team standings, as they are now tied with NorthPort for fifth place with a 6-5 win-loss record.

The loss sent the Tropang GIGA packing as they closed the conference with a 4-8 win-loss record after dropping their fourth straight contest.

TNT was eliminated from playoff contention for the first time under the auspices of head coach Chot Reyes and since the 2018 Governors’ Cup when the team was handled by Bong Ravena and active consultant Mark Dickel.

The rematch of the last Philippine Cup finals turned into a mismatch.

The Beermen began to pull away late in the second when they closed the quarter on a 16-5 run for a 64-40 halftime lead.

San Miguel led by as many as 28 points as the Beermen continued to win without head coach Leo Austria, who is still out due to health protocols. Terrence Romeo was also not present for the game.

TNT also played shorthanded with Poy Erram joining Jayson Castro, Kib Montalbo, and Jjay Alejandro on the sidelines due to injuries.

“Our defense really picked up. Our mentality right now is turning defense into offense. I think we did a great job defending the plays of Talk ‘N Text,” said SMB assistant coach Jorge Gallent.

Devon Scott had 28 points and 14 rebounds, while CJ Perez added 17 points for the Beermen, who also got 16 points from Vic Manuel.

Roger Pogoy had 23 points, and Matt Mobley had 18 points but TNT couldn’t salvage its conference on its way to an early exit.

The scores:

San Miguel 119 – Scott 28, Perez 17, Manuel 16, Enciso 15, Lassiter 12, Fajardo 12, Cruz 11, Brondial 4, Ross 2, Zamar 2, Canete 0, Faundo 0.

TNT 99 – Pogoy 23, Mobley 18, K. Williams 18, Tungcab 12, Soyud 11, Marcelo 6, Cruz 3, M. Williams 2, Oftana 2, Khobuntin 2, Heruela 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Quarters: 28-15; 64-40; 87-65; 119-99.