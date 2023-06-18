Balanza's last-gasp basket lifts Converge over SMB in overtime

JERRICK Balanza scored on a lay-up with 1.5 seconds remaining as Converge defeated San Miguel, 113-111, on Sunday in the first PBA on Tour game that went into overtime.
Balanza's last-gasp basket off a steal and assist by Alec Stockton enabled Converge to end a three-game losing streak in the absence of head coach Aldin Ayo.
The FiberXers improved to 2-3 (win-loss) in the PBA exhibition series.
READ: Terrence leaves game amid fears of injury setback
The FiberXers' great escape spoiled the 41-point effort of Jericho Cruz as the Beermen fell to 2-4, their losing streak now extended to three games.
San Miguel also played the entire second half without Terrence Romeo, who suffered an injury in the second quarter.
Converge, for its part, had assistant coach Franco Atienza calling the shots from the sidelines in the absence of Ayo for undisclosed reasons.
Stockton scored 23 points including a three with 17.7 seconds left in overtime to tie the contest at 111. Stockton then forced a turnover by Cruz, leading to a fastbreak that resulted in the Balanza game-winner.
Kevin Racal had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Balanza added 15 points for Converge, which overhauled a 16-point deficit.
Jeron Teng scored six in a 12-0 run in the third quarter that enabled Converge to finally gain the upper hand, 79-75, for the first time in the contest.
Cruz forced overtime after hitting a three-pointer with 22.5 seconds left in regulation, 99-all. Rodney Brondial missed a game-winning three-point attempt at the buzzer.
The scores:
Converge 113 – Stockton 23, Racal 16, Balanza 15, Arana 13, Nieto 13, Teng 12, Ebona 9, Zaldivar 5, Luib 5, Mendoza 2, Guinto 0, Ambohot 0.
San Miguel 111 – Cruz 41, Tautuaa 15, Brondial 13, Lee 13, Bulanadi 9, Faundo 8, Romeo 5, Saldua 2, Baclao 2, Lazarte 0.
Quarters: 15-24; 32-43; 65-69; 99-99; 113-111.