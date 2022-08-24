Terrence Romeo on watching from sidelines: 'Syempre gusto mo tumulong'

SAN Miguel showed its might in Game Two of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals, rolling to a 109-100 victory over TNT to tie the best-of-seven series on Wednesday night.

The Beermen enjoyed a lead as many as 15 points and were ahead for almost 34 minutes.

What more if Terrence Romeo suited up?

The SMB star guard would’ve loved to be playing in the title series if not for a back injury that has sidelined him since the start of the season.

Terrence Romeo injury update

“Hindi ko na tinitingnan na ganun na frustrating, pero syempre gusto mo tumulong,” Romeo said after the game. “Pero wala eh, may mga bagay-bagay na hindi natin kontrolado. Ang importante kung ano tayo pagkatapos ng mga bagay na nangyari sa atin.”

Making a surprise appearance in Game Two, the 30-year-old combo guard gave an update on his herniated disc.

“Hindi na siya ganun na sumusumpong, pero nandun pa rin yung injury ko, so kailangan pa rin talaga ng time sa healing,” he said.

“Pero pag nag-heal naman siya, ang importante, kundisyon pa rin ako, ready pa rin sa paglalaro para hindi ako mahirapan bumalik,” he added. “Hindi ko lang alam kung kalian. I’m sure na makakabalik ako ng mas malakas sa kung ano ako dati.”

Without him, Cjay Perez, Jericho Cruz, Chris Ross, and Simon Enciso have shared backcourt duties. Perez produced a team-high 28 points in Game Two where Ross dished out 10 assists and Cruz contributed 12 points, four boards, three assists, and two steals.

Romeo rated himself at 40 to 50 percent as far as his progress is concerned.

“Focus pa rin sa paglalaro. Focus pa rin sa paggawa ng mabuti. Lahat naman ng itatanim mo ng mabuti, eh hindi pwedeng mag-ani ka ng masama,” he concluded.

