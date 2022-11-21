Terrence Romeo activated in time for SMB's late push for playoffs

SAN Miguel gave its final push for the playoffs in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup a timely boost by elevating Terrence Romeo to the active roster.

Romeo is now eligible to play for the Beermen after being on the injured list due to a back injury that forced him to miss the entire Philippine Cup.

But team manager Gee Abanilla said there is still no timetable on his actual return despite being activated.

“Activated na siya bit it is up to him kung kailan siya lalaro,” said Abanilla.

Romeo’s possible return comes as San Miguel bids to make it a late run to the playoffs after its early struggles during the Commissioner’s Cup.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Romeo hasn’t played since the Beermen were ousted by Meralco in the quarterfinals of the Governors’ Cup last March 18, 2022.

The Beermen are still on the bubble as they share seventh place with Meralco on 4-5 win-loss records. TNT and Rain or Shine, on the other hand, are still in the running as they are in a share of ninth with a 4-6 mark.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Aside from Romeo, June Mar Fajardo could also be set for a return soon as he has been in uniform for the past two games after undergoing throat surgery.

Watch Now

San Miguel has crucial games in the final stretch of the eliminations starting with a match-up against Terrafirma on Wednesday. The Beermen still have TNT and Meralco on its schedule.