Former PBA Best Import Terrence Jones set to play in Taiwan league

FORMER NBA player and TNT import Terrence Jones is taking his act to Taiwan as he’s set to play for the Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers in the P. League+.

Jones, 30, is now in Taipei and will try to help the team turn around its young season that is off to a slow start at 0-3.

The 2019 Commissioner’s Cup Best Import posted a photo of himself on Instagram looking at a giant mural of the late NBA great Kobe Bryant created by artist Bamboo Yang in one of the streets in Kaohsiung.

Jones referred to the painting as ‘inspiring.’

The first round pick of the Houston Rockets in the 2012 draft out of Kentucky, Jones led the Tropang Giga to the finals of the PBA’s mid-season conference, but lost to fellow NBA player Chris McCullough and the San Miguel Beermen in six games.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Jones’ arrival in Taiwan came just a week after NBA star Dwight Howard signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in the T1 League.

Curiously, a teammate of Jones with the Steelers is another former PBA import in Manny Harris.

The 33-year-old Harris, who suited up for three different NBA teams, serves as starter for Kaohsiung.

He was with NLEX in the 2019 Governors’ Cup where the Road Warriors finished as the top seeded team heading to the playoffs, but was ambushed by No. 8 team NorthPort Batang Pier in the first round behind a classic 126-123 triple overtime win.