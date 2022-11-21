Chris Gavina’s Taichung Suns deal Dwight Howard first loss in T1 League

DWIGHT Howard is ballin' great in the Taiwan T1 League.

But Chris Gavina and the Taichung Suns won’t be intimidated and proceeded to deal the former NBA superstar his first loss with the Taoyuan Leopards, 103-94.

The Suns held the 6-foot-10 Howard to 23 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds in the Leopards’ second loss in three games in the young season.

Howard, who will be turning 37 next month, is coming off an explosive 38 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists, and four blocks in a 120-115 win over New Taipei CTBC DEA in his debut game.

But Gavina and the Suns, who paraded former PBA imports Tony Bishop and Diamond Stone, were unfazed by Howard’s status and presence as they scored a huge win at home before a crowd of 15,537 at the National Taiwan Sports University Multi-Purpose gymnasium.

“We got a big bounce back victory,” said Gavina from Taiwan as his team was coming off a 109-94 loss to the TaiwanBeer HeroBears on the road prior to facing Howard and Co.

“We respect everybody, but we don’t fear anybody," added the former Rain or Shine mentor.

Stone, who played three games with San Miguel in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, finished with a game-high 29 points for the Suns, highlighted by five triples, and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Bishop, the former Meralco import who steered the Bolts to a runner-up finish in the Governors Cup, added 26 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

"We've tried to figure out our defensive game plan against Dwight. (It) didn't give me much sleep the night before our game considering he went off for 38 points and 25 rebounds in his first game," said Gavina.

The Suns were back at the .500 mark following the win with an even 2-2 record, while the Leopards went down to a 1-2 card for a share of the cellar with Tainan TSG GhostHawks.

Defending champion Kaohsiung Aquas featuring Jason Brickman are on top of the standings at 2-1.