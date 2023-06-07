Terrafirma pounces on depleted TNT for first PBA On Tour win

TERRAFIRMA chalked its first win in the PBA on Tour, beating TNT, 104-92, on Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Terrafirma vs TNT PBA On Tour

The Dyip leaned on a balanced scoring attack led by Juami Tiongson, Ed Daquioag, and Isaac Go to claim their first victory after three outings.

The win comes a day after the 53rd birthday of Terrafirma head coach Johnedel Cardel, while sending TNT to its second loss in the PBA preseason series.

Terrafirma led by as many as 28 points at one point in the contest against the depleted TNT squad.

Kevin Ferrer, however, was taken out in a stretcher late in the second quarter with an Achilles injury as the initial prognosis.

Tiongson had 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field to lead Terrafirma in scoring. Daquioag had 16 points, while Go chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds for the Dyip.

Glenn Khobuntin had 25 points and nine rebounds for TNT, which now played minus Poy Erram after suffering an ankle sprain in their previous game. The Tropang Giga are resting Mikey Williams, Jayson Castro, Roger Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, and Kelly Williams.

The scores:

Terrafirma 104 – Tiongson 21, Daquioag 16, Go 15, Cahilig 11, Mina 10, Ramos 8, Alolino 7, Ferrer 7, Gomez De Liano 5, Calvo 4, Grospe 0, Taladua 0, Alanes 0.

TNT 92 – Khobuntin 25, Tungcab 14, Marcelo 10, Cruz 9, Jopia 8, Varilla 6, Montalbo 6, Cuntapay 6, Ganuelas-Rosser 4, Alfaro 2, Gallego 2.

Quarters: 14-20; 38-42; 80-67; 104-92.