Kevin Ferrer suffers Achilles injury early in PBA On Tour game

VETERAN forward Kevin Ferrer went down with an Achilles tendon injury late in the first half of the PBA On Tour between TNT and Terrafirma Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Kevin Ferrer injury

Ferrer was immediately brought to the Cardinal Santos hospital after being brought out in a stretcher from the venue.

The incident happened with only 14 seconds left before halftime as Ferrer was about to take off and the Dyip trailing the Tropang Giga, 42-38.

"Papatalon pa lang daw siya may narinig na siyang nag-snap," said a Terrafirma insider.

The 30-year-old Ferrer was grimacing in pain when he was brought to the dugout in a stretcher.

The entire Terrafirma team offered a prayer to him before he was wheeled out of the dressing room and taken to the hospital.

Ferrer finished with seven points, three rebounds, and an assists in 19 minutes of playtime as Terrafirma rallied for a 104-92 win.

Coach Johnedel Cardel is keeping his fingers crossed the injury wasn't serious for one of his major players, through he did confirm Ferrer heard something snapped before going down.

"May pumitik daw sa Achilles niya, kaya delikado," said Cardel. "Sayang ang ganda pa naman ng laro niya kanina."

Cardel added Ferrer actually was coming off a sprained ankle injury prior to the Dyip's game against the Blackwater Bossing.

"Kaya hindi siya nakapag-laro against Blackwater. Malaking bagay na wala siya," said the Terrafirma mentor of the game against the Bossing which the Dyip lost, 100-94.

