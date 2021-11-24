PBA 3x3 player Roider Cabrera 'under observation for next 48 hours'

THE entire Terrafirma Dyip is rallying behind Roider Cabrera whose condition is being closely monitored in the hospital after collapsing shortly after the team’s PBA 3x3 win against Barangay Ginebra on Wednesday night.

Team governor Bobby Rosales said the 30-year old is under observation for the next 48 hours, expressing hope that everything will turn out fine for the big man who led the Dyip past the Kings in their Pool B match at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

“We will await the official statement from the doctors,” said Rosales in a text message.

Sources bared the next 48 hours are critical for the former Adamson Falcons standout, who is .

“(But) we have assured his family of the full support by Terrafirma," added the PBA Board vice chairman.

The Dyip had just finished saying their post-game prayer inside their dugout following the 19-17 win over the Kings when the 6-foot-4 Cabrera suddenly collapsed, according to Terrafirma deputy coach Ronald Tubid.

“Pagkatapos na pagkatapos naming magdasal, bigla na lang siyang tumumba,” recalled Tubid. “Nagulat kaming lahat, e.”

Cabrera regains consciousness

Cabrera initially was unconscious, according to witnesses, but was revived by medics at the scene while inside the ambulance that took him to the hospital.

The former Adamson stalwart had a fine game in both the Dyip’s victory over Ginebra and Meralco.

He finished with five points in Terrafirma’s 17-14 come-from-behind win over the Bolts, and then tallied a game-high 11 points in their 19-17 victory over the Kings.

Fittingly, a pair of one-legged shots by Cabrera turned him into the hero in the Dyip’s dramatic victory over the Kings.

The first one tied the game at 17 with under two minutes left, and the second served as the dagger as the game clock was winding down.

Shortly after draining the game winner, Cabrera was seen exchanging high-fives with people in the table officials and then, shoulder-bumped teammate Dhon Reverente.

A rather gloomy scenario engulfed the tournament’s leg two opener as Purefoods TJ Titans’ Val Acuna was also rushed to the hospital earlier following a hard collision with Platinum Karaoke’s Chris De Chavez.

The 35-year-old Acuna was later diagnosed with a broken jaw and out of the Titans’ 3x3 roster.

