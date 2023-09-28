Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Terrafirma signs rookies Kemark Carino, Tommy Olivario

    Carino, Olivario officially ride Dyip
    by Reuben Terrado
    4 hours ago
    Kemark Carino PBA Draft Terrafirma
    Kemark Carino was the first player born in the Philippines to be taken in this year's PBA Draft after all the first-round picks were born overseas.
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    TERRAFIRMA has formally taken two more rookies by signing Kemark Carino and Tommy Olivario.

    Kemark Carino, Tommy Olivario ride Dyip

    The Dyip have signed Carino to a two-year contract, while Olivario inked a one-year deal, team governor Bobby Rosales confirmed on Thursday.

    The 6-foot-8 Carino has officially joined a PBA team after a past stint in the Japan B.League. Carino was taken No. 13 by the Dyip in the Season 48 draft.

    Olivario was also signed up by the Dyip after being selected in the fourth round, No. 36 overall in the draft. The former Letran player also saw action for NorthPort in the PBA on Tour.

    Tommy Olivario PBA Draft Terrafirma

    Three rookies are now with Terrafirma already signing No. 12 pick Taylor Miller to a two-year deal.

      The Dyip are still in negotiations for the contract of Stephen Holt, taken No. 1 overall in the Season 48 Draft.

      Prior to the PBA draft, Holt had a one-year stint with the Canton Charge in the NBA G League in the 2014-2015 season, and played in Australia, Andorra, Spain, Czech Republic, and Romania.

      Watch Now
