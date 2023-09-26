Terrafirma signs No. 12 pick Taylor Miller to two-year deal

TERRAFIRMA has already locked its first-rounder Taylor Miller to a two-year contract, his agent Charlie Dy confirmed on Tuesday.

Drafted No. 12 in the first round, Miller, a Las Vegas native, has signed to play for the Dyip after playing college ball in the NCAA Division II.

The 6-foot-2 Miller, who will turn 26 on October 10, played 19 games with Westminster University and was its second leading scorer at 13.2 points per game while also providing 3.6 rebounds and 3.03 assists during the 2022-23 season.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Another surprise high pick, Bryan Santos, was signed to a two-year deal by Converge, which selected the former UST forward in the second round at No. 14 overall.

A high-flying guard, Miller had already produced a couple of highlight dunks, some of which is posted on his X / Twitter account, while playing for Westminster.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph