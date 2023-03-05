COLUMN: Woeful Dyip again manage to snatch defeat from jaws of victory

CHICAGO - With their voracious appetite for losing, the Terrafirma Dyip had become a favored horse to flog and an eternal source of darkness in the PBA.

But last night at the PhilSports Arena, a watershed moment, one that was poised to exorcise a whole lot of franchise demons all at once, was marinating in front of a national TV audience.

And I was ready with the flowers to shower them with love.

Sadly, Terrafirma doesn't seem to appreciate bouquets, blossoms and bonafide praises.

Because they somehow managed to lose a game to Magnolia despite leading by 13 points - 107-94 - with only 3:28 left to play in the fourth quarter.

This is the kind of dark comedy that makes forlorn fans turn to hard liquor and ponder the meaning of life.

Why, oh, why?

As do other tragedies, there is, however, a silver lining in this. And it's the realization that the Dyip now has the formula to perfect the art of prying defeat from the jaws of victory.

WHAT WAS REALLY FRUSTRATING WAS THE FACT THAT THEY DID ENOUGH TO WIN

The Dyip converted 47 percent of their field goals and out-shot Magnolia from deep, 32 to 21 percent. Their import, Jordan Willams, balled his brains out with 45 points while Juanmi Tiongson added 19.

Sure, the tell-tale signs of an abysmal team remained as Terrafirma got clobbered off the boards, 61-46, and were dominated in points scored in the paint, 62-28.They were also beaten in fastbreak points, 25-11, and were outscored off the bench, 33-28.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

But none of those disadvantages mattered. Somehow, the Dyip got around all that sloppy, inferior play.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It all came down to that fateful homestretch. Up 13 with 208 ticks to go.

Terrafirma. Just. Couldn't. Finish. The. Job.

The Hotshots deserve a lot of credit for morphing into the lite version of Never Say Die, but if they were playing a real PBA team, Magnolia ain't getting out of that jam.

These are the kind of soul-crushing defeats that take the love of the game out of young and promising stars like Tiongson.

"Kaming lahat sobrang disappointed kasi we let that game slip away," he told SPIN.ph.

MY HEART BREAKS FOR JUANMI.

He hooped at Ateneo, a glorious, celebrated program where he won multiple titles. And now his talents are rotting at Terrafirma while the odometer on his career keeps on turning.

As we plow through another sullen game obituary, SPIN.ph reader Jim Antonio best explained how we got here.

"We all know that team is a joke but at least sack (coach Johnedel) Cardel. The guy hasn't proven anything. whether as a player, and mostly, as a coach. At his peak, he was a poor man's Jolas without the shooting and grit. Coaching-wise, nada."

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Watch Now

Great point, Jim.

But given the organization's apathy for competing, let alone winning, as reflected by the mass exodus of their star players via trades, I don't think a coaching change would make a difference.

A vehicle going downhill at 100 kilometers an hour without brakes is going to fall off a ravine regardless of who drives it.

What I'm saying is, as far as being relevant in the PBA is concerned, this Dyip may have finally run its course.