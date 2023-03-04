Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Magnolia pulls off great escape as Terrafirma comes undone in OT

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Jio Jalalon Terrafirma vs Magnolia pBA
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    MAGNOLIA came back from the grave and foiled Terrafirma's upset bid, 121-115, ousting the Dyip in the mad race for the remaining playoffs berth of the PBA Governors' Cup on Saturday night.

    The Hotshots battled their way back from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime before Mark Barroca and Calvin Abueva took over to avoid what would have been a monumental upset.

    The Hotshots raised their record to 6-4 and kept their bid for a Top 4 finish fully alive.

    "Talo na nga yun, e," said coach Chito Victolero.

    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
