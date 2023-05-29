Cardel likes Baltazar or Barefield for No. 1, but Dyip yet to make up mind

TERRAFIRMA is once again spoiled for choices in the PBA Draft in September as the projected owner of the No. 1 overall pick for the third time in four years.

Dyip coach Johnedel Cardel is weighing whether to pick a big man or a guard in a rookie draft that’s expected to draw some big names from the amateur scene.

Cardel on Terrafirma's No. 1 overall pick

“Marami eh. Depende. Pwedeng big man. Pwedeng small man,” Cardel said.

Terrafirma received the opportunity after their lowly finishes last season: at the bottom in the last Philippine and Commissioner’s Cups, and 11th in the Governors’ Cup.

Asked who he wants to use the pick on, Cardel rattled off two notable names that could be franchise cornerstones if they decide to apply for the draft.

“Naririnig ko lang ngayon sila Justine Baltazar, ewan ko kung si (Sedrick) Barefield (magpapa-draft). Marami rin sa NCAA tsaka UAAP,” Cardel said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Pero hindi ko pa alam sa mga boss ko. Pag-uusapan pa naman namin,” he added.

“Good thing marami kaming picks,” Cardel continued.

After all, aside from the top pick, the Dyip have another pick in the first round that they acquired after giving up former No. 1 pick C-Jay Perez to San Miguel in 2021.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Cardel estimates the team’s second first-round pick will land at No. 8.

Regardless of who they take with their two first-round picks, the more important question is: are the Dyip keeping their picks for the long haul?