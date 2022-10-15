‘Magic’ Tiongson’s ankle injury adds to pain of woeful Dyip

TERRAFIRMA missed the services of top scorer Juami Tiongson on Friday night, compounding the team’s dilemma in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The 31-year-old playmaker was in uniform, but the coaching staff opted not to play him due to a sprained ankle he suffered in the previous game against Meralco.

There’s still a little bit of pain on the injured foot, but Tiongson was ready to play had he gotten the call from coach Johnedel Cardel.

The Dyip lost to the Bossing, 93-86, in a close contest where Tiongson’s 15.0 point per game average would have made a difference.

“It helped us that Juami got hurt the last game so he wasn’t able to play,” acknowledged Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia.

Terrafirma has now lost 21 straight games dating back to the 2021 Governors’ Cup, the longest losing skid in league history after the 0-29 of Blackwater.

The Dyip will have a week-long break before facing guest team Bay Area Dragons on Oct.21 at the Philsports Arena.

