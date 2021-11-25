Terrafirma full of hope Roider Cabrera will 'turn out fine'

ROIDER Cabrera continues to get the best treatment possible after collapsing following Terrafirma’s PBA 3x3 games on Wednesday, his ballclub Terrafirma said.

Terrafirma team governor Bobby Rosales said in a statement that the team is optimistic that Cabrera will recover after being rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night after collapsing in the team’s dugout.

“The whole Terrafirma Dyip family is full of hope that things would turn out fine for Roider Cabrera. He is now in the hospital, getting the best medical treatment and care possible. Terrafirma Dyip management is completely behind his full recovery,” said Rosales.

Rosales added that Terrafirma respects the privacy of Cabrera and his family, which will be releasing updates on the Dyip player’s condition.

The Terrafirma team governor also asked for prayers for the speedy recovery of Cabrera, while also thanking the medical team in the venue for responding quickly to aid their player.

“Medical bulletins are given directly to his immediate family and we give them the respect and the discretion to whatever they want or may not want to share to the public,” said Rosales.

“We would also like to thank from our hearts the first responders on the scene who took care of Roider, the medical workers and the whole PBA and PBA 3x3 family. Let us continue to include Roider and his family in our prayers. Maraming salamat po.”

Cabrera was coming off a heroic performance in Terrafirma’s win over Barangay Ginebra, nailing crucial shots to win its final game of the day before the unfortunate incident.

