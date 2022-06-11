Terrafirma Dyip free up Celda after five seasons

THIS went under the radar, Terrafirma has let go of original guard Reden Celda just before the start of PBA Season 47.

Dyip head coach Johnedel Cardel admitted Celda is now a free agent after not signing the former National University stalwart to a new contract.

See Fiba launches naming contest for 2023 Basketball World Cup mascot

Cardel didn’t elaborate on the parting of ways, but said he thought Celda was going to end up at Rain or Shine.

Until his exit with the Dyip, Celda was one of two longest serving players with the franchise along with Eric Camson.

But unlike Camson, Celda played his entire five seasons with Terrafirma since being acquired by the team in a 2016 deal with NLEX that also involved four other players. The Road Warriors picked him in the second round of the regular draft.

Celda grew up with the team.

He had his best season with the Dyip in his rookie year, averaging 9.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 steals, numbers that were good enough for Celda to earn spot in the All-Rookie team along with special Gilas draftees Jio Jalalon, Kevin Ferrer, Matthew Wright, and Roger Pogoy, who was named Rookie of the Year.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Reden Celda played in 12 games in Season 46 with the Dyip. PHOTO: jerome ascaño

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Celda, who won a UAAP men’s basketball title with the Bulldogs in 2014, continued to play well for the team in the next two seasons, but his minutes began to decline when the league began to play under a pandemic environment.

Continue reading below ↓

In his final season with the Dyip, Celda only suited up in 12 games and averaged 4.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 13 minutes of play.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.