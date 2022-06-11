Fiba launches naming contest for 2023 Basketball World Cup mascot

FIBA finally unveiled its official mascot for the 2023 World Cup, but gave basketball fans the right to christen it through a ‘name the mascot contest.’

The mascot design came from a collaboration from the three countries hosting the meet - Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

The shared vision was made by Caloy (Philippines), Kota (Japan), and Dewi (Indonesia), who all met online to create something unique that would unite basketball fans around the world and represent the three host nations.

The mascot, which is a robot, is programmed to be fun, friendly, and sporty, which has "terrific dribbling skills and a supersonic dunk." It will be promoting the Fiba 2023 World Cup globally and sharing its love for basketball with as many people as possible in the lead-up to the event.

Thinking of an appropriate name, Fiba decided to hold a naming competition hosted on the official mascot page on the website of the Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023.

The contest will run until June 30, and those taking part can enter a draw to win an official Molten ball.

The robot has the colors of the three host nations. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

The mascot has been designed to encourage fans to consider the environment and educate the young generations about recycling through its built-in back hoop.

Its colors represent each of the three host country’s national flags and fans will be happy to that there is an LED face on the head of the mascot that allows it to communicate with millions of people in different languages.

The World Cup will tip off on Aug. 25 next year and will be hosted for the first time in its history across three countries.

“The Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023 will be a unique event, hosted for the first time by three nations, and we wanted a brand new concept for the mascot, not only to celebrate and entertain, but also to carry a very important message in today’s world,” said Richard Carrion, chairman of the Joint Management Committee for the World Cup.

After the naming competition, the mascot will have a tour in the three host countries by July.

