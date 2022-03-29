LA Tenorio seeks redemption from costly Game 3 blunders

IF there’s any consolation for LA Tenorio after Barangay Ginebra’s heartbreaking loss in Game 3 of its PBA Governors' Cup semifinal series against NLEX, it is the fact that the Gin Kings are still 2-1 up against the Road Warriors.

He couldn’t have forgiven himself had his two endgame blunders happened in a do-or-die game with a finals berth at stake.

“Ang masama siguro if do-or-die, baka nagbigti na ako, di ba?” said the veteran guard, who can finally manage to make light of the costly mistakes that allowed NLEX to stave off elimination with an 86-85 win on Sunday night.

“The good news is that we still have games, still have a chance,” Tenorio added. “We’re still up sa series. We’ll bounce back, we’ll figure it out.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Tenorio committed the last of his four turnovers in the final nine seconds of the tense game at the Mall of Asia Arena when his pass to Justin Brownlee was intercepted by Cameron Clark that paved the way for a completed three-point play by the NLEX import and gave his side an 86-83 lead.

Continue reading below ↓

The Ginebra guard then went for a driving two-point layup in the team’s final possession instead of going for a three-pointer for the game-tying basket.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Honestly, it’s gonna be hard for me. I admit it’s not gonna be easy for me to let this incident go,” said Tenorio.

Shot at redemption

A shot at redemption comes for the 37-year-old Tenorio on Wednesday when the PBA Governors Cup semis shifts to the Smart Araneta Coliseum as the Kings try to finish off the Road Warriors anew.

But Tenorio emphasized he’s not out to make it a personal thing as the welfare of the Kings remain first and foremost.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Sa Wednesday hindi puwedeng masyado akong gigil to redeem myself. I just really have to battle,” said the Ginebra guard.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.