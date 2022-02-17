Jeron Teng praying Alaska team will be bought lock, stock, and barrel

THE entire Alaska organization has become so dear to Jeron Teng that if he would have his way, the veteran guard wishes the franchise will just be bought lock, stock, and barrel.

That way, the entire team will continue to stay together and perhaps, even accomplish whatever unfinished business it may have with the Aces if they don’t win it all in their farewell season in the PBA.

“For sure, siyempre we’re hoping na may bumili para sama-sama pa rin kami sa team,” said Teng, a day after Alaska team owner Wilfred Uytengsu announced the exit of the proud franchise once the Governors’ Cup is over.

“So we’re hoping that someone really buys Alaska.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Alaska management will try to find a buyer for the 14-time champions for the next two months or until April, by which time, if it fails to sell the team, the league will take over and have a hand in dealing the unit in the market.

Continue reading below ↓

In the event no other company or firm is interested in assuming the franchise, all players at its disposal will to be put in a dispersal draft from which the rest of the 11 teams will take turns selecting.

We Not Me

Going through the dispersal draft will mean the team that takes pride in the mantra ‘We Not Me' will be no more.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“It will be just different if 11 teams (lang) sa PBA kasi we know how many players wanted to be in the PBA,” said Teng.

The son of former PBA player Alvin Teng has been an Ace through and through since being picked No. 5 overall by the team during the 2017 rookie draft.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Napamahal na ako sa Alaska kasi sila yung nag-draft sa akin,” added the guard out of De La Salle, who still has a live contract with the team that goes beyond this season.

Continue reading below ↓

With Alaska's days numbered, Teng said the Aces are motivated to make the coming weeks a memorable one, starting Thursday night when they hacked out an 80-74 win over Rain or Shine to stay on track of a twice-to-beat edge in the playoffs.

Teng finished with seven points, five rebounds, and three assists in Alaska’s fourth win in six outings for a share of third place with Phoenix.

“I guess extra motivation that we want to play good to attract buyers, if ever,” he said,

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.