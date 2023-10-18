Teng family thrilled as Jeron joins dad Alvin's former team

LEFT without a team a month into the PBA Season 48, the situation turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Jeron Teng.

The 29-year-old wingman ended up signing with San Miguel Beer, the very same franchise where his father, retired player Alvin Teng, enjoyed much success in his PBA career.

The young Teng inked a two-year contract with the Beermen on Wednesday almost a month after being released unconditionally by Converge.

Naturally, everybody in the family is excited to see Jeron in an SMB uniform, 29 years since the Teng patriarch last donned the San Miguel uniform in 1994 - the year Jeron was born.

"Sobrang happy kami talaga Kasi napunta si Jeron sa San Miguel na dating team ni Alvin," said Jeron's mother Susan Teng.

"Kaya sobrang thankful kami kay Lord at kina Boss RSA (Ramon S. Ang) and Boss Al (Chua)."

The elder Teng began his pro career with the San Miguel franchise in 1986 and immediately achieved success with a team that was on the rise.

He won nine championships with the Beermen including a rare grand slam in 1989 as one of coach Norman Black's reliable post defenders.

In his time with San Miguel, he was named Most Improved Player in 1988, became a part of the Mythical Second Team four times, was the 1993 Defensive Player of the Year, and was a six-time member of the All-Defensive team.

Teng traded to Pepsi

Teng had been very effective with San Miguel back then that Pepsi made an offer sheet just to get his services when his San Miguel contract expired.

But he opted to stay with the franchise, so much so it became a huge surprise when the Beermen traded him to Pepsi in 1995 for Victor Pablo as the team began its rebuilding process.

