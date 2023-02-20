Brandon Rosser, Justin Arana top picks in PBA All-Star RSJ match

ROOKIE big men Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Justin Arana emerged as the top two picks in the Rookie/Sophomore/Juniors game of the coming PBA All-Star weekend.

Ganuelas-Rosser was picked by coach Caloy Garcia to spearhead Team Stalwarts while counterpart Richard Del Rosario tabbed Arana for Team Greats.

Joining Ganuelas-Rosser in the team are Calvin Oftana, Joshua Munzon, Encho Serrano, Anton Asistio, Tyler Tio, Shaun Ildefonso, Mike and Matt Nieto, and Aris Dionisio.

With Arana in his team are Ato Ular, Aaron Black, Allyn Bulanadi, Jerrick Ahanmisi, Adrian Wong, Jerrick Balanza, RK Ilagan, Javi Gomez de Liano, and Isaac Go.