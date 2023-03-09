June Mar Fajardo out of PBA All-Star Game due to knee injury

PASSI CITY — June Mar Fajardo will be skipping the PBA All- Star Game to rest the knee he injured during the East Asia Super League Champions Week.

The six-time MVP confirmed he is skipping the March 12 All-Star game after undergoing MRI test upon arriving from Japan.

"Hindi ako makakalaro sa All-Star game," said Fajardo on Thursday.

Fajardo was expected to anchor Team Japeth against Team Scottie.

