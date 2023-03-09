Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    June Mar Fajardo out of PBA All-Star Game due to knee injury

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    June Mar Fajardo SMB EASL
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    PASSI CITY — June Mar Fajardo will be skipping the PBA All- Star Game to rest the knee he injured during the East Asia Super League Champions Week.

    The six-time MVP confirmed he is skipping the March 12 All-Star game after undergoing MRI test upon arriving from Japan.

    "Hindi ako makakalaro sa All-Star game," said Fajardo on Thursday.

    Fajardo was expected to anchor Team Japeth against Team Scottie.

    June Mar Fajardo SMB vs Ryukyu EASL

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

