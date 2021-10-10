Mo Tautuaa relieved to finally snap out of shooting slump

MO Tautuaa finally finding his touch couldn’t have come at a better time for San Miguel.
The 32-year-old Fil-Tongan played his best game in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals as he sparked the Beermen's 116-90 blowout win over top seed TnT in Game 4 on Sunday at the Dom Honorio Ventura State University gym.
Tautuaa scored 19 of his game-high 25 points in the first half when the Beermen raced to as much as a 20-point lead which the Tropang Giga never came close to overcoming.
The San Miguel big man came off the bench to shoot 7-of-9 from the floor and added nine rebounds.
He said it was a sigh of relief to see his shots finally going after struggling in the first three games of the best-of-seven series.
“I feel like I did better this time because I’ve been finishing my layups. If you guys have seen the stats lately, I have been struggling with the layups. So it’s nice to see the ball go in, finally,” Tautuaa pointed out.
The former top overall pick scored a grand total of 25 points in the first three games of the semifinal series, shooting a little less than 50 percent for an average of 8.3 points and seven rebounds.
But now that he finally got into a rhythm, Tautuaa hopes to sustain it the rest of the series, which is now down to a best-of-three after the Beermen tied it at 2-all.
