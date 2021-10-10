Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Oct 10
    PBA

    Mo Tautuaa relieved to finally snap out of shooting slump

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    SMB big man Mo Tautuaa scores from inside against TNT.
    SMB big man Mo Tautuaa scores from inside against TNT.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    MO Tautuaa finally finding his touch couldn’t have come at a better time for San Miguel.

    The 32-year-old Fil-Tongan played his best game in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals as he sparked the Beermen's 116-90 blowout win over top seed TnT in Game 4 on Sunday at the Dom Honorio Ventura State University gym.

    Tautuaa scored 19 of his game-high 25 points in the first half when the Beermen raced to as much as a 20-point lead which the Tropang Giga never came close to overcoming.

    The San Miguel big man came off the bench to shoot 7-of-9 from the floor and added nine rebounds.

    SMB big man Mo Tautuaa scores inside against TNT's Troy Rosario in Game 4.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    He said it was a sigh of relief to see his shots finally going after struggling in the first three games of the best-of-seven series.

    “I feel like I did better this time because I’ve been finishing my layups. If you guys have seen the stats lately, I have been struggling with the layups. So it’s nice to see the ball go in, finally,” Tautuaa pointed out.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The former top overall pick scored a grand total of 25 points in the first three games of the semifinal series, shooting a little less than 50 percent for an average of 8.3 points and seven rebounds.

      But now that he finally got into a rhythm, Tautuaa hopes to sustain it the rest of the series, which is now down to a best-of-three after the Beermen tied it at 2-all.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      SMB big man Mo Tautuaa scores from inside against TNT.
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again