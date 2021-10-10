Mo Tautuaa relieved to finally snap out of shooting slump

MO Tautuaa finally finding his touch couldn’t have come at a better time for San Miguel.

The 32-year-old Fil-Tongan played his best game in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals as he sparked the Beermen's 116-90 blowout win over top seed TnT in Game 4 on Sunday at the Dom Honorio Ventura State University gym.

Tautuaa scored 19 of his game-high 25 points in the first half when the Beermen raced to as much as a 20-point lead which the Tropang Giga never came close to overcoming.

The San Miguel big man came off the bench to shoot 7-of-9 from the floor and added nine rebounds.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

He said it was a sigh of relief to see his shots finally going after struggling in the first three games of the best-of-seven series.

“I feel like I did better this time because I’ve been finishing my layups. If you guys have seen the stats lately, I have been struggling with the layups. So it’s nice to see the ball go in, finally,” Tautuaa pointed out.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The former top overall pick scored a grand total of 25 points in the first three games of the semifinal series, shooting a little less than 50 percent for an average of 8.3 points and seven rebounds.

But now that he finally got into a rhythm, Tautuaa hopes to sustain it the rest of the series, which is now down to a best-of-three after the Beermen tied it at 2-all.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.