Stephen Holt makes PBA debut as Terrafirma faces NorthPort

STEPHEN Holt makes his PBA debut on Wednesday when Terrafirma tangles with NorthPort in the 2023-24 Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Holt’s first game is set at 4 p.m. with the Dyip in search of a good start to the conference.

The Dyip will also parade rookies Taylor Miller, Kemark Carino, and Tommy Olivario. But all eyes will be on Holt after he was selected first in the recent draft.

Despite entering as a rookie, Holt is already 31 and has vast experience playing professional ball outside the country, and he wants nothing but a playoff run for Terrafirma.

“It’s all about winning,” said Holt. “I know this team has struggled. I love to make the playoffs. Every year in my career, so far, I’ve made the playoffs.”

The Batang Pier will look to play the spoilers’ role as they also unveil their own rookies in Cade Flores, Brent Paraiso, and Fran Yu.

First rounder Zav Lucero remains out as he continues to rehabilitate from an ACL injury he sustained while playing for University of the Philippines in the UAAP.

In the second game, NLEX takes on Phoenix Super LPG at 8 p.m. with another set of rookies also making their debut.

Richie Rodger suits up for the Road Warriors as he faces fellow first rounder and Fil-New Zealander Kenneth Tuffin and the Fuel Masters.

Ricci Rivero, Raffy Verano, and Matthew Daves will also look to make an immediate impact for Phoenix.

