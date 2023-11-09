Aldin Ayo preaches patience as Converge new boys fire blanks

ALDIN Ayo's worst fear came true in Converge's debut game in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

With a host of rookies and some pre-season players' addition, the FiberXers were not fluid as a team in their 103-84 loss to the Blackwater Bossing at the Philsports Arena.

Ayo admitted that has been his biggest concern going to the game.

"Jitters especially the rookies and new players," he said a day after. "We lacked games before this, that's why I was a little bit worried."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The FiberXers fielded three of their rookies in Schonny Winston, Patrick Maagdanberg, and Bryan Santos, while parading new acquisition Mac Tallo.

But none gave significant numbers to speak of.

Winston, Tallo struggles

Winston only had nine on 3-of-13 shooting, while Tallo did have 15 but was 6-of-17 from the field including 3-of-11 from three-point region.

"He started slow. He did it in the latter part of the game, pero medyo malayo na kami," said Ayo of the 29-year-old Tallo.

"But we'll be patient. We appreciate the work ethic of these players. But there are things that we have to go through and this is one of those," said the Converge coach.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph