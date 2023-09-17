Stephen Holt, Christian David, Luis Villegas top 3 picks in PBA Draft

STEPHEN Holt was selected No. 1 overall by Terrafirma in the PBA Season 48 Draft held on Sunday at the Market! Market! in Taguig City.

The 31-year-old Holt was handed the honor of heading the 2022 Draft Class following an impressive career overseas that includes a stint with the Canton Charge in the NBA G League and seasons in top European leagues.

Holt's selection marked a change of heart for Terrafirma, whose coach, Johnedel Cardel, voiced the Dyip's preference for a big man than Holt with the first overall pick.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Christian David, meanwhile, was selected by Blackwater at No. 2, marking a career shift for the Butler product after a brief stint in the Korean Basketball League.

Rain or Shine used its back-to-back first-round picks by selecting two big men with Luis Villegas at No. 3 and Keith Datu at No. 4.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Former University of the Philippines standout Zavier Lucero was selected fifth overall by NorthPort in the draft.

Kenneth Tuffin was picked by Phoenix Super LPG at No. 6 in the draft following his professional stint with the Wellington Saints in New Zealand.

Aside from Tuffin, another Filipino-New Zealander was selected in the first round at No. 7 with Richard Rodger picked by NLEX.

Fil-Aussie big man Brandon Bates was the first round draft choice of Meralco at No. 8.

Converge used back-to-back first round pick to take former La Salle star Schonny Winston at No. 9 and ex-Ateneo player BJ Andrade at No. 10.

Last year’s NCAA Rookie of the Year Cade Flores of Arellano went to NorthPort after the Batang Pier selected him at No. 11.

Terrafirma ended the first round with NCAA Division 2 product Taylor Miller picked at No. 12.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

In the second round, former Japan B.League player Kemark Carino was selected 13th overall by Terrafirma while Bryan Santos of University of Santo Tomas and Technological Institute of the Philippines, was picked 14th by Converge.

Rain or Shine went with another big man in the second round by picking UP center Henry Galinato at No. 15; Raffy Verano was taken at No. 16 by Phoenix Super LPG, which also got Ricci Rivero at No. 17 in the second round.

Three NCAA standouts were the next picks as Enoch Valdez of Lyceum went to NLEX at No. 18, JL Delos Santos of Jose Rizal University to Converge at No. 19, and James Kwekuteye of San Beda to Blackwater at No. 20.

Negros product Jhan Nermal was picked by NLEX at No. 21, while Louie Sangalang of Letran went at No. 22 by Terrafirma.

Barangay Ginebra went with its 3x3 player Ralph Cu with its first pick in the draft at No. 23, while Mapua’s Adrian Nocum closed the second round after being picked by Rain or Shine at No. 24.

