Why Cardel is not considering Stephen Holt as Terrafirma's top pick

TERRAFIRMA looks set on selecting a big man for the PBA Season 48 Draft unless there is a change of heart come Sunday.

Head coach John Cardel said they remain keen on getting a big for this year’s draft even with the name of Stephen Holt now in the picture.

Holt was one of the 128 initial applicants for this season’s draft following his stint in different countries including a stop with the Canton Charge in the NBA G League during the 2014-2015 season.

Cardel on why he's not considering Stephen Holt

Cardel admitted Holt’s credentials are impressive, but noted the need of the Dyip to get a young big man that will complement Isaac Go and Aldrich Ramos in the middle.

“Siyempre talented guy, 31 [years old], ready to play. But for us, kailangan ‘yung medyo bata pa,” said Cardel, who cited the likes of Brandon Bates, Keith Datu, and even Kenneth Tuffin as other options of the team.

“Puwede sa team namin para lumalim ‘yung bench namin,” said Cardel.

For the fourth time in five seasons, the Dyip will be picking first in the PBA draft which will start at 4 p.m. at the Market! Market! in Taguig City.

Aside from the number one pick, Terrafirma will also select last in the first round, and first in the second round, which Cardel said is crucial in building the team’s core for the coming season.

“Dapat ‘yung dalawang sunod na ‘yun, makuha namin ‘yung gusto namin – ‘yung wingman na malalaki who can play 2, 3, and 4,” said Cardel.

Cardel said he would have wanted to see Bates and Datu up close during the PBA Draft Combine, but both players were excused from attending the two-day event.

“Siyempre, iba pa rin ‘yung nakikita mo sa 5-on-5. Sila Datu, nakita ko sa 3x3 pati si Bates, gusto ko sana sila makita. Pero hindi sila naglaro,” said Cardel. “Talagang big man ‘yung dapat makuha namin. Isaac is playing 4 or 5 as well as Aldrech pero more on stretch four. I need a guy na talagang maglalaro sa ilalim.”

