News you need to know: Melecio-Ayo reunion, Guiao's NLEX replacement

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Sports news September 8

Aljun Melecio-Aldin Ayo reunion

Aldin Ayo is adding more familiarity to Converge.

The FiberXers are acquiring Aljun Melecio and Kris Porter in a trade with Phoenix in exchange for Kurt Lojera and Ben Adamos, reuniting Melecio with his college coach in Ayo.

That gives Ayo more familiarity as the new FiberXers coach after already being reunited with Jeron Teng, Abu Tratter, and Kevin Racal.

Phoenix coach Topex Robinson and team manager Paolo Bugia confirmed the trade is up for PBA approval.

Will Guiao bring former players at RoS?

Yeng Guiao shot down the idea of reuniting with more former players in his return to Rain or Shine.

The Elasto Painters mentor is keeping the roster intact, at least ahead of his debut in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

“I have no plans of doing that,” Guiao said after his first practice on Tuesday when asked if he has a plan to trade for his former players that are on different teams.

Beau Belga, Gabe Norwood, and Jewel Ponferada are the only holdovers from Rain or Shine’s last title run in the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup, while Paul Lee, JR Quiñahan, Raymond Almazan, Jeff Chan, and even Jericho Cruz now with different teams.

Who will be NLEX’s new coach?

NLEX is pressed for time to name a replacement for Yeng Guiao with the PBA Commissioner’s Cup just less than two weeks away.

NLEX manager Ronald Dulatre said team governor Rod Franco has yet to get approval from owner Manny V. Pangilinan on a new head coach as deputy mentor Adonis Tierra has been running practices since Monday.

Spin.ph learned from sources that there are only two names submitted to choose from: Jong Uichico and Luigi Trillo.

The ball is now on Pangilinan’s court to make a decision.

