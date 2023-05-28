Soyud, Muyang put up double-doubles in Phoenix win over Meralco

RAUL Soyud scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Phoenix Super LPG stayed unbeaten in the PBA on Tour, beating Meralco, 100-93, on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Soyud was an efficient 11-of-12 from the field as Phoenix improved to 2-0 in the exhibition series.

Larry Muyang added 13 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks for the Fuel Masters, who played with only nine men for majority of the game.

Jason Perkins, Javee Mocon, Ben Adamos, and Kurt Lojera didn’t play while Simon Camacho, the 10th player of the Fuel Masters, suffered an injury and did not return.

Soyud also spent the final 8.9 seconds of the game on the bench after he and Raymar Jose were both slapped with a flagrant foul penalty one for putting up a fighting stance.

Cooler heads eventually prevailed as Soyud and Jose hugged it out during the traditional shaking of hands after the game.

RR Garcia scored 15 points while Sean Manganti added 12 points and seven rebounds for Phoenix.

Anjo Caram finished with 24 points in 37 minutes of play for Meralco, which rested Allein Maliksi along with Chris Newsome, Aaron Black, and Chris Banchero.

The scores:

Phoenix Super LPG 100 – Soyud 25, Garcia 15, Muyang 13, Manganti 12, Tio 10, Atienza 9, Alejandro 7, Lalata 6, Jazul 3, Camacho 0.

Meralco 93 – Caram 24, Hodge 12, Torres 11, Quinto 10, Jose 9, Pasaol 7, Rios 6, Almazan 4, Pascual 4, Manday 3, Johnson 3.

Quarters: 21-19; 51-43; 73-72; 100-93.