Shorthanded Magnolia still too good for Blackwater in PBA on Tour debut

MAGNOLIA Chicken Timplados walloped Blackwater, 117-83, on Sunday in its first PBA on Tour game at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Hotshots led by many as 40 points in an impressive debut in the league’s exhibition series despite resting Calvin Abueva, Ian Sangalang, Jio Jalalon, and Russel Escoto.

Jerrick Ahanmisi led Magnolia with 14 points, while Mark Barroca added 14 points and six assists in the victory.

Abu Tratter gave a good account of himself in his first PBA on Tour game with the Hotshots since being acquired in a trade with Converge, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds.

James Laput also took advantage of the playing minutes to score 12 points and grab 12 rebounds for the Hotshots.

Blackwater now has a 1-1 win-loss record in its PBA on Tour campaign.

The scores:

Magnolia 117 – Tratter 14, Ahanmisi 14, Barroca 12, Laput 12, Dionisio 12, Lee 11, Corpuz 10, Eriobu 10, Dela Rosa 9, Mendoza 8, Reavis 0.

Blackwater 83 – Sena 11, McCarthy 10, Ilagan 10, Ular 9, Amer 8, Casio 6, Rosario 6, Hill 6, Suerte 6, Escoto 5, Ayonayon 3, Taha 2, Publico 1, DiGregorio 0, Banal 0.

Quarters: 31-19; 68-30; 90-57; 117-83.