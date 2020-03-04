Sol Mercado gets San Miguel Alab Pilipinas offer, but keeps PBA door open

SOL Mercado has joined the workouts of San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in hopes of eventually landing a spot with a PBA team.

Mercado said he has been diligently keeping himself in shape even though he has yet to obtain a roster spot after he and Phoenix Pulse failed to find a compromise on a deal following a trade from NorthPort.

The 35-year-old Mercado said a way to keep himself in shape is to join the practices of Alab Pilipinas, whose coach in Jimmy Alapag is a very close friend.

“Just trying to stay in shape,” said Mercado on Wednesday after SPIN.ph spotted him during Alab Pilipinas practice at the Kerry Sports Center. “Obviously, I’m very good friends with Jimmy so he allowed me to come here and practice with the team, be around with the guys, and be able to stay in shape to whatever opportunity comes up.”

Mercado was part of a trade that sent him from NorthPort to Phoenix Pulse for LA Revilla and Rey Guevarra, but only Revilla was signed from the three parties involved in the deal.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Mercado, who prior to his stint with NorthPort played for four years with Barangay Ginebra, admitted he has an offer from Alab Pilipinas to play for the remainder of the ABL season, but is still keeping his options open.

“He (Jimmy) actually asked me if I could finish the season with them but I would like to play for a PBA team this conference if possible. We will see what happens,” said Mercado.

Mercado said the workouts with Alab has also allowed him to keep in touch with Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee, who will play for the ABL squad before he returns to the Gin Kings.

So far, Mercado said he has been concentrating on his workouts, leaving the off-the-court basketball matters to his agent Charlie Dy.