SMB taps ex-NBA first-round pick Thomas Robinson as import

SAN Miguel Beer is bringing in a first-round NBA veteran for its import in next month’s PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Team management confirmed on Friday 6-foot-10 Thomas Robinson has agreed to reinforce the Beermen in their bid to retain the championship they won in 2019.

The 31-year-old Lebanese naturalized was part of the Kansas Jayhawks team that ended runner-up to Anthony Davis and the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2012 US NCAA finals.

Robinson was a consensus first team All-American that same season and NCAA Final Four All-Tournament team, which eventually led him to forego his senior season with the Jayhwaks and applied for the 2012 NBA draft, landing at no. 5 overall after being selected by the Sacramento Kings.

He played for half a season with the Kings before being traded to the Houston Rockets.

After a brief stay with the Rockets, he suited up for Portland, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Following his NBA stint, Robinson played overseas and took his act in Russia, China, Turkey, Puerto Rico, and South Korea.

He last played for Piratas de Quebradillas in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional league of Puerto Rico.

The Beermen won the last edition of the Commissioner’s Cup three years ago behind import and former NBA player Chris McCullough.

They are currently battling defending champion TNT Tropang Giga in the finals of the Philippine Cup which is currently tied at one-game apiece.

