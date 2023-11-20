SMB rookie Kyt Jimenez out indefinitely after suffering blowout fracture

KYT Jimenez has suffered a blowout fracture that will possibly keep him out for a lengthy period.

San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla said Jimenez’s injury is a fracture of the eye socket near the nasal bone that he sustained when his face was hit by the elbow of Cliff Hodge during the Beermen’s game against Meralco on Sunday.

Abanilla said there is no timetable yet for the rookie's return as they will be careful with his recovery and eventual return since it involves the eyes.

Jimenez, the No. 76 pick in the PBA Season 48 draft, played his first PBA game on Sunday during San Miguel’s victory over Meralco, 93-83.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The popular Jimenez drew cheers from the crowd during his PBA debut where he had two points – all on free throws - while chipping in two rebounds, and two steals in 12 minutes and 36 seconds of play.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Jimenez adds to the growing number of injured players in the SMB side that includes Terrence Romeo, Jericho Cruz, Jeron Teng, Marcio Lassiter, and Vic Manuel.

PHOTO: PBA Images

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph