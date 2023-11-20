Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Nov 20
    PBA

    SMB rookie Kyt Jimenez out indefinitely after suffering blowout fracture

    SMB rookie leaves PBA debut game early after getting hit by a Hodge elbow
    by Reuben Terrado
    4 hours ago
    kyt jimenez ross
    PHOTO: Kyt Jimenez FB page

    KYT Jimenez has suffered a blowout fracture that will possibly keep him out for a lengthy period.

    San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla said Jimenez’s injury is a fracture of the eye socket near the nasal bone that he sustained when his face was hit by the elbow of Cliff Hodge during the Beermen’s game against Meralco on Sunday.

    READ Kyt Jimenez's PBA debut cut short by Cliff Hodge elbow

    Abanilla said there is no timetable yet for the rookie's return as they will be careful with his recovery and eventual return since it involves the eyes.

    Jimenez, the No. 76 pick in the PBA Season 48 draft, played his first PBA game on Sunday during San Miguel’s victory over Meralco, 93-83.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The popular Jimenez drew cheers from the crowd during his PBA debut where he had two points – all on free throws - while chipping in two rebounds, and two steals in 12 minutes and 36 seconds of play.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Jimenez adds to the growing number of injured players in the SMB side that includes Terrence Romeo, Jericho Cruz, Jeron Teng, Marcio Lassiter, and Vic Manuel.

      kyt jimenez ross smb

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Kyt Jimenez FB page

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again