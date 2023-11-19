SMB rookie Kyt Jimenez's PBA debut cut short by Cliff Hodge elbow

KYT Jimenez made his PBA debut on Sunday, but it was cut short by an injury suffered in San Miguel’s game against Meralco.

Jimenez played for 12 minutes and 36 seconds in the Beermen’s 93-83 win over the Bolts, scoring two points on two free throws while tallying two rebounds and two steals.

But Jimenez had to leave the game in the third quarter after he was hit in the face by a Cliff Hodge elbow while going for a lay-up. He was slow to get up after the collision and had to be assisted on his way to the bench.

The 76th pick in the last draft was also seen covering his right eye on his way out of the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Despite the premature end to Jimenez’s PBA debut, San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent applauded the effort of his rookie.

He bared the reason why Jimenez didn’t play in their first game against NLEX last Wednesday was because he just reported to practice a few days prior due to his contract commitment with his MPBL team Gensan.

“You have to remember, he was under contract [in the MPBL]. So Kyt just arrived two to three days before the NLEX game.

“Now was the best time to put him inside. Unfortunately, he got hurt. But he did quality minutes. Kyt is an energy guy. He brings his energy,” said Jimenez.

