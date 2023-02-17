Cameron Clark plays down revenge angle against Ginebra

MORE than a year after, Cameron Clark finally got his payback against Justin Brownlee and Barangay Ginebra.

The import shot 35 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help San Miguel deal the defending champions a second straight loss in the PBA Governors Cup, 102-99, Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Clark of course, has some unfinished business with the Kings from llast year’s Governors’ Cup semifinals, where the Kings eliminated NLEX in Game 4 of their series with Clark serving as import of the Road Warriors.

But the 31-year-old native of Phoenix, Arizona refused to dwell on the past.

“We’re just focused on one game at a time. We’re not worried about last year,” said Clark.

There was a sense of satisfaction though, for him and the rest of the Beermen beating the Kings, who are actually just a month removed from winning the Philippine Cup championship.

Clark was responsible for putting the final nail in Ginebra’s coffin after converting on an open layup with 8.8 seconds to play off a Simon Enciso pass that stretched San Miguel’s lead to three.

Before that basket, the Kings had come within 100-99 after trailing by as many as eight in the final 67 seconds.

“It feels good. We just played hard and played strong. We know its’ going to be a hard game,” said Clark. They have great players, they have great chemistry, and so the big test was to get the win.

“We just take one game at a time. Last year, we lost to them in the playoffs. It hurts, it sucks. But today, we got the win.”

The Beermen’s seventh win in eight games also saw Clark getting the better of his duel with Ginebra counterpart Brownlee.

The 34-year-old naturalized player only had 21 points, including just three in the final period, though he had nine rebounds and five assists.

But Clark isn't making it about him and Brownlee.

“It’s just competing, that’s all there is. Just competing at the end of the day,” he said of his showdown with Brownlee.